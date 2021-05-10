Patients allege irregularities over bed allocation at MIMS

There are allegations over irregularities in allocation of beds for Covid-19 patients at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), in Mandya.

While the hospital authorities claim that there is no bed for patients, those with influence get beds, it is alleged. Lack of coordination between the district health officer (DHO) and MIMS director is said to be a reason for the problem.

The patients wait for days in front of the hospital, seeking a bed, despite the authorities asking them to make alternative arrangement. There are instances when the staff provide oxygen for those grappling for a breath on the corridors, on humanitarian grounds.

While the waiting patients are denied beds, patients with recommendations easily get beds, irking the people, who pick up a quarrel with the doctors and staff.

When asked, the MIMS director points the finger towards the DHO and vice versa. The Health Department officials have failed in admitting the patients to private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABRK) scheme. The patients can be admitted to private hospitals, after filling ABRK form and registering the details on the Health department's software. But, the department personnel refuse to register the patient's information, the patients allege.

A patient said, "After filling ABRK form, we went to G Madegowda Hospital in Bharati Nagar. But, they returned us saying that the name was not registered. The DHO is not giving any information. The officials are involved in bed-blocking".

Meanwhile, MIMS doctors have lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, alleging that DHO Dr H P Manchegowda has failed in getting the patients admitted to private hospitals. The DHO does not issue notice to the private hospitals which deny admission to Covid patients, they said.

Though a 150-bed building, with oxygenated beds, is ready at MIMS, the patients could not be admitted, due to oxygen shortage. Presently, 10 KL oxygen is being supplied to MIMS. An additional 4 KL oxygen is required to open the new ward. Unless, an assurance is given in writing, the new ward cannot be opened, said MIMS director Dr M R Harish.