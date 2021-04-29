PDO suspended over Covid-19 norms violation

Zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vyshali has suspended Kunchenahalli Gram Panchayat Development Officer for not implementing the guidelines with regard to wedding ceremonies during lockdown enforced by the state government to contain spread of Covid-19.

The suspended officer has been identified as S Kantharaj. A team of officials visited the venue of wedding ceremony in Kunchenahalli Gram Panchayat limits and found the presence of more than 50 people there. The team slapped fine on organisers and submitted a report to the chief executive officer seeking suspension of panchayat development officer.

Based on the report, the officer has been suspended.