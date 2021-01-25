Peepal tree falls in Car Street

A huge peepal tree broke and fell in front of Venkatramana Temple in Car Street in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo.

A huge peepal tree, located in front of Vekatramana Temple in Car Street, crashed on Sunday morning.

Though the place is always teeming with people, no casualties were reported when the tree broke and fell.

However, a water tanker, a car and an earth mover were damaged in the incident.

The peepal tree was a major attraction at Car Street and several rituals were held near the tree during festivals in the temple. The local residents had opposed the felling of tree a few years ago during road widening work.

The tree had fallen in the direction of the main road. As it was a Sunday, not many people were nearby. If it had fallen on other side, then the temple and the book stall would have been damaged, eyewitnesses told DH.

Recalling his memories with the 'Ashwatha Mara' (Sacred fig), MLA D Vedavyas Kamath in his Facebook post said, "Along with me, I am sure many of us have fond memories around the tree. It had a different charm during annual car festival of Sri Venkatramana Temple."

