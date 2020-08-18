Pejawar Mutt seer seeks Rs 200 crore package for gaushalas

Udupi Govardhana Giri Trust President and Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to sanction Rs 20 crore for the management of gaushalas in the country. The Covid-19 scare and lockdown have affected the gaushalas across the country.

A minimum of Rs 200 crore should be set aside for the maintenance of the gaushalas, the seer said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said the Covid-19 scare in the last few months has affected all sectors in the country. The maintenance of gaushalas has become challenging. The Govardhana Giri Trust has been managing gaushalas in Neelavara, Kodavooru, Hebri and other places. The monthly expenses of these gaushalas come around Rs 35 lakh.

There are several gaushalas run by mutts, temples and individuals in different parts of the country. The management of these gaushalas was possible in the past due to help rendered by the donors. Now, the donation has reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting all the sectors. The heavy rain in the last two months has affected the collection of fodder as well.

He said just like the way the government announced a relief package to boost the economy, the government should announce a minimum of Rs 200 crore for managing gaushalas in the country, thereby helping in the conservation of cattle, he said in a letter to the minister.