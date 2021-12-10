Pelicans die of worm infection at Kokkare Bellur

Three pelicans have died of worm infection in a span of one month at Kokkare Bellur Bird Sanctuary near Maddur.

According to Lingegowda of Hejjarle (Pelican) Balaga, one bird, among the three, was subjected to a medical test at the veterinary hospital in Shivapur and the samples of the remaining two have been sent to a laboratory in Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Hebbal, Bengaluru. Animal Husbandry department assistant department Hanumegowda said, as per the report, the birds died of worm infection.

Nearly 70 birds have arrived in the sanctuary in October for breeding, he added.

