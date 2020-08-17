People asked to observe eco-friendly Ganesha festival

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has appealed to the public to observe eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi. The Board has been creating awareness among schoolchildren and public on eco-friendly Ganesha festival every year, said Environment Officer Ganeshan.

The public should prepare the Ganesha idol using turmeric which is known for boosting immunity at home for the puja rituals, and thereby contribute much to the environment in our surroundings, he said.

Ganeshan added that there was a need to prepare Ganesha idol using cowdung or wheat or ragi powder mixed with turmeric and thereby vow to tackle Covid-19.

By worshipping small idols made at home using eco-friendly items and immersing it in water at home, one can maintain social distance and save environment, he added.

Simple celebrations

DySP Jaya Kumar said as per the guidelines issued by the the state government the public should observe Ganesha Chathurthi celebrations in a simple manner, following the Covid-19 scare.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting convened by the police department at Mahila Samaja on Monday, he said the government has ordered restrictions on the way festival is celebrated on August 22, keeping in view Covid pandemic.

Installation of Ganesha idols in public places (roads, playgrounds, street) is prohibited. No permission will be given for the procession of Ganesha idols.

The Ganesha idols can be installed at temples and houses. However, social distance should be maintained at temples along with adhering to all the guidelines issued by the government. Wearing masks is mandatory for those visiting the temples.

Maletira Kaverappa, Trustee of Ganapathi Temple in Virajpet, Ravi of Dakkhani Mohalla Vijaya Vinayaka Ganeshotsava Samithi and others appealed to the authorities to allow immersion of Gauri Ganesha idols at Gauri kere in Virajpet. It is a tradition to immerse all the ‘Utsava Murthi’ in the Gaurikere, they said.

The DySP promised to look into the guidelines to check whether immersion of idols was allowed in the order.