People cross caste barrier as temple opens after 14 years in Karnataka's Srirangapatna

Jakkanahalli Chamundeshwari temple in Karnataka's Srirangapatna taluk, which was closed in 2008 due to clashes between the Vokkaligas and the scheduled communities, reopened after 14 years on Wednesday.

MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah held talks with the people of both the communities to resolve the issue. The people of both the castes entered the temple together and performed pujas to the idols of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Shiva. The priest distributed theertha and prasad to all the devotees.

It may be mentioned that there was a clash between the Vokkaligas and youth belonging to Scheduled Castes during Chamundi utsava at Jakkanahalli in 2004.

In 2008, the clash between the two communities resumed, leaving several persons injured and properties damaged. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were implemented in the village for a week.

The district administration shut the temple, which opened only on Wednesday.