People-friendly policing will be strengthened in Mangaluru: COmmissioner

People-friendly policing will be strengthened in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. All measures will be taken to protect the lives of vulnerable sections of society, particularly senior citizens, women and migrant labourers, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. He was speaking at the press meet, organised by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association, at Patrika Bhavan in the city on Tuesday.

“Action against public nuisance will continue” he stressed in response to a query. The police will focus on traffic issues troubling citizens and facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles.

‘Surakshitha Mangalurigagi Operation Suraksha’ will be carried out to discourage people from loitering in dark areas during the night. In a drive carried out at four beaches during the night recently, the police detained 70 people for questioning. They were found consuming alcohol and creating nuisance at the beaches. Some ganja peddlers were also arrested during the drive.

“At the beaches, we noticed youth sitting in secluded areas around 8.30 pm. If any untoward incident happens, who will be held responsible?" he asked. The drive was taken up following complaints from locals about people vandalising and causing disturbance.

“The patrolling near beaches will also be intensified. I will discuss with Deputy Commissioner and tourism department officials to look into the possibility of installing CCTV cameras and deploying men at beaches,” the Police Commissioner promised.

The Commissioner said that strict action will be initiated against those who assault officers on duty. Measures will be taken to eradicate the drug menace in the city. Emergency number 112 has already been launched in the commissionerate jurisdiction. As many as 19 Hoysala patrol vehicles are part of 112, the 24x7 ERSS (Emergency Response Support System). The vehicle reaches the spot within 10 to 15 minutes of receiving the call. After resolving the issue, feedback will be shared with callers.

The Commissioner appealed to the public to use the emergency number service. Stating that he has been carrying out area familiarisation in the commissionerate jurisdiction, the Commissioner added that priority is being given to maintaining law and order.

On towing causing inconvenience to the public, he said that he would discuss the matter with officers.

Online fraud

To a query on online fraud, the Commissioner said that people should be cautious and not disclose confidential details to strangers. Police personnel will also be asked to create awareness in this regard.