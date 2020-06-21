People perform Yoga at their homes

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Sunday, people performed Yoga at their homes owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

No public programmes were held on the Yoga day so as to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

During the previous years, the Yoga day celebrations were held in playgrounds or auditoriums. This year, preference was given to Digital Yoga day. Many yoga instructors went live on Facebook.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah and Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan performed Yoga at their homes.

Many others uploaded the videos of them performing yogasanas on social networking sites.