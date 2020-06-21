People perform Yoga at their homes

People perform Yoga at their homes

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 21 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 22:36 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah performs Yogasana at his house. DH Photo

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Sunday, people performed Yoga at their homes owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

No public programmes were held on the Yoga day so as to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

During the previous years, the Yoga day celebrations were held in playgrounds or auditoriums. This year, preference was given to Digital Yoga day. Many yoga instructors went live on Facebook.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah and Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan performed Yoga at their homes.

Many others uploaded the videos of them performing yogasanas on social networking sites.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

International Day of Yoga
Yoga Day
COVID-19
Karnataka
Yoga

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 