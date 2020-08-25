People’s representatives oppose liquor shop

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Aug 25 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 22:12 ist
K C Showkath Pasha

People’s representatives, corporators, ex-corporators and an ex-mayor, are opposing the opening of a liquor shop on Dr Rajkumar Road in the city.

Ex-corporator K C Showkath Pasha, corporator Hajira Seema and ex-mayor and corporator Ayub Khan have written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Deputy Commissioner for Excise K S Murali and City Police Commissioner Chandragupta in this regard.

Showkath Pasha said, “It is shocking that one Y R Manjunath is granted CL2 license by the Excise department to open a retail liquor shop at HIG B10, KM Halli, 4th Main, Kalyangiri in the city. It is mostly a residential area and the shop was earlier closed following an altercation among its customers.”

“A few months ago, local residents, residents from the neighbourhood, members of NGOs, various organisations, and a majority of corporators opposed a liquor shop in the locality and trade license was denied by the Mysuru City Corporation. A complaint was lodged before the then Deputy Commissioner for Excise M Roopa. After several representations, an order was passed for shifting of the premises, supported by a declaration by the Police department, stating that this area is sensitive,” Pasha said.

“Now, again from the backdoor, this person is trying to open the liquor shop. On behalf of the local residents, we strongly object to the shop. Our resistance is in the interest of women, children, educational institutions, and religious institutions in the vicinity,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner for Excise K S Murali said that the issue has come to his notice. "The shop was closed two years ago, due to some problem. The licensee got the revival of his license on an undertaking that he would shift the shop, if it is not possible to open on the present premises. So there should not be a problem,” he said.

