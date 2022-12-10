People should not take law into hands, says Araga Jnanendra 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that cooperation of people is essential to maintain law and order. The minister appealed to people not to take law into their hands which in turn will result in unrest and provocation. The police are taking action in such cases. He was reacting to a query on increase in incidents of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada and sharing of hate messages in social media. The minister said that people should extend their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

The home minister was speaking to reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday before heading to take part in the sports meet and cultural festival organised by Sri Rama Vidya Kendra Trust at Kalladka.

“There is better law and order in the state, except a few murder cases reported in the state. Police have been working towards maintaining law and order in the state,” he said.

On Karnataka State Dharmika Parishat’s move to rename ‘Salam Mangalarati’ in Hindu temples as ‘Deepa Namaskara’, ‘Sandhya Namaskara’ or ‘Deevatige Namaskara’, the home minister said that it was the right decision. “Our cultural foundation should be strengthened in our temples,” he added.

To a query, the minister said that the central government’s police awards, which were not handed over to 24 policemen from Karnataka in the past five years, will be handed over to them in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.