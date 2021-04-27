People urged to check breeding of mosquitoes

District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr S Chidambara has urged the people to ensure that there is no stagnant water in pits, vessels and scrap materials, as cases of dengue, chikungunya and malaria, which spread due to mosquito bite, are being reported in Mysuru city and also in other parts of Mysuru district.

Dr S Chidambara, also District Surveillance Officer said that mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and their breeding increases after rains due to availability of stagnant water.

“People’s support and participation is needed to check the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes that spread dengue and chikungunya. Water stored in cement tanks, barrels and drums should be covered. Scrap materials like used tyres and coconut shells should be disposed of properly, so that water does not collect in them. Mosquito nets and mosquito repellants should be used as a precautionary measure,” he said.

“As dengue can be fatal, no fever should be neglected. Whoever is suffering from fever should consult doctors in their neighbourhood and get appropriate tests done for treatment. The Health and Family Welfare department has formed a Rapid Task Force, to tackle the menace of mosquitoes and mosquito larvae. Its members will visit each household, to create awareness,” he said.