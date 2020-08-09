‘Permanent project to prevent floods in Kodagu in future’

Minister for Housing and Kodagu District in-charge Minister V Somanna assured of implementing a permanent scheme in order to prevent floods in Kodagu in future. He said an expert committee will be formed towards the same.

Visiting the flood-hit regions of Satya Sai and Kuvempu Layouts in Kushalnagar on Saturday, the district in-charge minister spoke to the residents in the locality.

On the occasion, he stated that measures will taken to remove silt in River Cauvery, in its course starting from Talacauvery to Shirangala village.

Visiting the Koppa bridge later, Somanna stated that floods have been reoccurring in Kodagu and felt for a need to prevent the same in future, by carrying preventive measures.

Stating that he has taken stock of the situation in Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Virajpet and other flood-hit regions in Kodagu, he said the district administration has taken all necessary measures to face the flood situation in the district. “People who have built houses on the banks of River Cauvery have been facing difficulties. They were unaware of the possible disasters earlier.”

The minister further said that necessary relief funds will be accumulated with the help of the Central government. The state government too will release funds. A report on the flood-related situation in Kodagu will be submitted to the government.

Rescue operations

Rescue operations to track the five missing persons belonging to the Talacauvery chief priest’s family on Brahmagiri Hills will be resumed once the floods recede.

MP Prathap Simha, MLA Appacchu Ranjan, Tahsildar Govindraj and DySP Shailendra were present.