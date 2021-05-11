Permission sought for immersion of ashes in Cauvery

Permission sought for immersion of ashes in River Cauvery

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mandya,
  May 11 2021
  • updated: May 11 2021, 22:06 ist
Vishwa Hindu Parishat district president V Banuprakash Sharma submits a memorandum to Town Municipal officer Krishna, seeking permission to immerse ashes in River Cauvery, Srirangapatna on Tuesday. DH Photo

With the Mandya district administration banning the immersion of ashes in River Cauvery, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, Vishwa Hindu Parishat district president V Banuprakash Sharma sought permission of the authorities to allow the people to conduct the rituals in River Cauvery.

Addressing media persons here, on Tuesday, he said, "As Mandya district administration has banned the immersion of ashes in the river, the family members of those, who died of Covid-19, are under stress, unable to complete the rituals."

Many people in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places are facing a lot of mental stress, not only due to the loss of a family member to Covid, but also with the ashes in their houses till it can be immersed in the river. They would be relieved, if the district administration allows them to conduct the rituals and immerse the ashes, he explained.

It is a custom, followed by the Hindus. The ashes will not pollute the river, compared to the effluents from factories nearby. Hence, the authorities should give permission, he said.

Ashes are immersed at Sopana Katte, Paschima Vahini, Gosai Ghat and Sangama in Ganjam. But, the police have been deployed at these places, preventing the people from conducting the rituals in the wake of the Covid pandemic. He submitted a memorandum to the DC's office in this regard.

