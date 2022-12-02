Permits for sand extraction to be issued within three days: Dakshina Kannada DC

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R said that permits for traditional sand extractors for extracting sand in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas will be issued within two to three days.

The National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction to the government in the case related to the Udupi district was applied to Dakshina Kannada (DK) district as well in May and the sand extraction in the CRZ area was banned. After the sand extractors approached the High Court with regard to a ban on sand extraction in CRZ areas, the High Court in its order declared that NGT's order was not applicable to DK district.

Accordingly, a meeting was convened with the authorities concerned. Already, 142 traditional sand extractors have been identified by the district administration. As many as 52 applications are pending to be verified. The Assistant Commissioner has been asked to verify whether the applicants were traditional sand extractors or not. Within two to three days, the permits will be issued, he told mediapersons.

In non-CRZ areas, 18 spots have been identified for sand extraction and the tender has been floated for the same. Sand dunes have been identified in another 17 to 18 places and the district administration is awaiting environmental clearance for the extraction of the same. Once the clearance is received, the process will be initiated, he said. About 10 lakh metric tonnes is available in non-CRZ areas, the DC said.

He said that there is a need for legalised sand extraction to check illegal sand extraction completely in the district. Sand is sold at Rs 18,000 per loan in an illegal manner. Once the extraction is legalised, then the citizens will get sand for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per load.

On the allegation of sand being transported illegally outside the district especially to Kerala, the DC said: "I had visited the border area to verify on the transportation of sand to Kerala late at night a week ago. I had come across two to three trucks transporting sand to Kerala. I did not go to verify the legality of it. Once the extraction is legalised, no permission is given for illegal transportation of sand outside the district," he clarified.

Filling potholes on Shiradi stretch

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R said that he has directed the authorities concerned to complete the work on filling the potholes on the Shiradi Ghat stretch by January 15.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that a meeting of the NHAI, PWD, local gram panchayats, forest, KPTCL and other authorities was convened recently. The officials have been directed to accelerate the ongoing work on the four-laning of the stretch. The potholes on the stretch have been causing inconvenience to motorists. To facilitate the traffic, the work on clearing trees and electricity poles should be taken up at the earliest.

He further said: "In the wake of the International Bharat Scouts and Guides International Cultural Jamboree at Moodbidri from December 21, I had directed the officials to complete the work on filling the potholes by December 20. However, the officials have expressed their inability to complete the work. Accordingly, I have given the deadline of January 15."