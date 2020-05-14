Person who recovered from coronavirus dies

A person, who was recovered from Covid-19, died in a private hospital, here on Thursday. However, it is not Covid-19 death, clarified Deputy Commission Abhiram G Sankar.

According to DC, the patient 273 died at a private hospital died. However, the death is not due to Covid-19, he clarified.

The victim was tested four times after discharge and all samples have been found negative, according to DC.

The exact reason for the death is yet to be ascertained.

