Petrified Covid-19 patient attempts to flee Mangaluru hospital

A petrified Covid-19 infected patient from North India attempted to flee while being taken to hospital for treatment in Mangaluru. The officials finally convinced him and got him admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The labourer from North India was a worker in a construction site in Mangaluru. He had symptoms of Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital. After his throat swab tested positive, a team of officials from the health department visited the private hospital. On learning that he was tested positive, he fled while boarding the ambulance.

Later, when he was found near Clock Tower in Hampankatta, the Mangaluru North Police and health officials rushed to him and convinced him by instilling confidence and admitted him to the Covid-19 hospital for treatment.