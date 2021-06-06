Petrol prices hit Rs 100-mark in Sirsi, Ballari

Petrol prices hit the dreaded three-figure mark in several parts of the state on Sunday. A litre of petrol cost Rs 100.28 at Sirsi, while it was Rs 100.08 in Ballari.

Chikkamagaluru and Vijayanagara districts were also hovering near the Rs 100-mark, as a litre cost Rs 99.55 and Rs 99.45 respectively.

Last week, petrol cost an average of Rs 98.33 in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. In Bengaluru, petrol prices stood at Rs 97.92 per litre. On June 6, 2020, petrol cost Rs 73.55 per litre in the state capital.

Read | Petrol crosses Rs 101-mark in Mumbai as prices hiked for third time in June

Commenting on the rapid surge in fuel prices, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that increasing prices at a time when people were battered by the pandemic was wrong.

“The governments are of the notion that people will accept anything,” he said, accusing it of piling burden on the common man on one hand and announcing packages on the other.