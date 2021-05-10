PFI workers shift Covid-19 victim’s body on bike, conduct final rites

As the residents of the village refused to help for cremation, members of Popular Front of India (PFI) conducted the last rites of a 65-year-old man, Mahadevaiah, after two days of his death, at Tagarapura village in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

According to sources, Mahadevaiah, who was staying alone, passed away at his house on Friday. As his death created fear among the residents, that he might have died of Covid, the villagers stayed. As he did not have any relatives in the village, the news of his death was communicated to his nephew Lakshmikanth in Bengaluru. As none came to help, Lakshmikanth brought this to the notice of PFI volunteers.

The volunteers visited the house and shifted the body on their motorbike, to conduct the last rites on Mahadevaiah’s farmland. As the body had to be taken via Alanahalli, the villagers opposed, as no safety measure was taken. However, the police intervened and ensured that the last rites were performed on a government land, according to Kafil Ahmed, district president of PFI.

Rural Police Inspector Ashok said, “The villagers stayed away due to the fear of Covid. PFI men had to shift the body to Mahadevaiah’s farmland, via Alanahalli. But, they too refused to allow entry. Finally, the volunteers conducted the rituals on a government land.”

Kollegal Tahsildar Kunal said, “The issue was not brought to my notice. If it was informed earlier, all arrangements would have been made to send an ambulance and conduct the last rites.”