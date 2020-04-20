PG admissions: KEA goes online for docu verification

PG admissions: KEA goes online for document verification

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 21:59 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has decided to take the online route for document verification for admissions to Post Graduate medical and dental courses.

This will help ensure social distancing and safety of students.

The KEA, which had recently invited applications from eligible candidates who have qualified in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to PG medical and dental courses, has directed candidates to upload necessary documents along with the application forms.

Once this is done, officials will download the applications and documents to verify them. In case there are doubts about the genuineness of the documents, the same will be sent to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for clarification.

"As these students have completed their MBBS under RGUHS, it will be easy for us to verify the documents," said a senior official of KEA.

Apart from academic certificates, candidates have to upload income certificate, rural certificate, Kannada medium certificate, Hyderabad Karnataka reservation certificate, reservation certificate, etc...

"If students submit fake documents, they will face criminal action," warned an official.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
kea
Karnataka
RGUHS
admission
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 