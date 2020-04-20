PG admissions: KEA goes online for document verification

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has decided to take the online route for document verification for admissions to Post Graduate medical and dental courses.

This will help ensure social distancing and safety of students.

The KEA, which had recently invited applications from eligible candidates who have qualified in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to PG medical and dental courses, has directed candidates to upload necessary documents along with the application forms.

Once this is done, officials will download the applications and documents to verify them. In case there are doubts about the genuineness of the documents, the same will be sent to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for clarification.

"As these students have completed their MBBS under RGUHS, it will be easy for us to verify the documents," said a senior official of KEA.

Apart from academic certificates, candidates have to upload income certificate, rural certificate, Kannada medium certificate, Hyderabad Karnataka reservation certificate, reservation certificate, etc...

"If students submit fake documents, they will face criminal action," warned an official.