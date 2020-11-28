PhD entrance exam commences amid Covid-19

After conducting Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) examinations successfully amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Mysore (UoM) commenced PhD entrance examinations on Saturday.

The varsity is conducting the examination after a gap of three years. The PhD examination was held last in 2017.

As many as 6,682 students appeared for the examination on Saturday, which will conclude on Monday. According to UoM Registrar (Evaluation) K M Mahadevan, a total of 10,938 candidates have enrolled, but not all of them are appearing.

The entrance examination is scheduled for 69 subjects and the examination is held on three days, as several students will appear for multiple subjects.

Claiming that the varsity has taken all measures to ensure the safety of the candidates as well as the faculty members, he said, “We have already conducted Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), UG and PG examinations."

"This time, no Covid infected candidates is taking the examination. In the PG examination, a Covid infected candidate had appeared and the varsity had made necessary arrangements for him," the Registrar informed.

"The examination centres are at Moulya Bahavan and the departments. The centres are being sanitised before the commencement of the exams and the candidates will be provided sanitisers," he said.