Phone-in with SP: Callers urge to curb illegal liquor, ganja sales

Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda assured that quick action would be taken against illegal ganja and liquor sales and the department is committed to the safety of the people of the district.

The phone-in programme of the SP organised at his office, evoked good response, on Friday.

More than 20 people from across the district participated in the one-hour programme. There were several complaints on illegal liquor sales, ganja supply, delay in filing of an FIR, wheeling by youths, gambling activities and others.

Srinivas Gowda assured to do the needful. A person from Bage complained that an influential politician is involved in illegal liquor sales and is supplying it in his van to petty shops. The SP assured to send Excise Department personnel to the spot, to resolve the issue.

A caller from Gowrikoppal in Hassan complained that autorickshaw drivers are fleecing the passengers, demanding more than the actual fare. Share autos, which used to collect Rs 10 have increased it to Rs 20 per person, he said.

A caller from Channapattana Housing Board Colony complained of corruption at the Tahsildar's office, alleging that despite paying Rs 8,000 as bribe, his old-age pension is not sanctioned. "I have undergone a surgery on my legs. I am unable to walk. I need justice," he appealed.

The SP took the number of the person, who demanded bribe and assured of initiating action against him. He directed the SI concerned to write a letter to the Tahsildar to control middlemen menace in his office.

A woman from Hassan complained that she purchased 1.5 gunta of land, but the neighbour was not allowing her to construct a compound. She sought police protection to conduct a survey. The SP advised her to lodge a complaint at the local police station and inform the date of survey. The police will provide protection, he said.

While a caller from Arsikere complained of gambling activities in the village, another person from Channarayapatna said that though he had paid an advance for a site, the owner is not registering the land. Another person from Channarayapatna complained of illegal cracker sales in a house. Auto driver Mohammed informed that several autorickshaws are plying without license.

The SP provided suitable advise to all callers and said that about 1,300 autorickshaws have already been given registration numbers and 800 more is pending. Action would be taken against those driving autos without license, he warned.