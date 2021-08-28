Physical classes for II PU students commence from September 1 in Dakshina Kannada

Despite covid positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada being above 2 per cent, the district administration has decided to allow the commencement of II PU classes, keeping in mind the "interest" of the II PU students.

The colleges should adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the district administration, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Read more: Karnataka's private schools seek extension of admission date

All the students from Kerala staying in hostels should be quarantined for seven days after their arrival. After seven days, they should undergo the RT-PCR test and only with a negative certificate can they attend the physical classes. The quarantined students can attend the online classes from their quarantine centre in the college.

In case a student tests positive for Covid, the college should make a separate arrangement for their stay in the hostel.

The day scholars should undergo RT-PCR tests once in seven days and attend the classes with a Covid negative report, said the DC.

Additionally, the DC said that teachers from Kerala who travel daily to their colleges should produce RT-PCR negative certificates which are valid from seven days, irrespective of their vaccination credentials. Separate classes should be conducted for local students and those staying in hostels.

Deputy Director of PU Education department, taluk medical officers and college principals should monitor the implementation of SOP in the PU Colleges. The College heads can start classes for I PU students from September 15 after completing the admission process and availing permission from the PU education department deputy director, said the DC.

Before starting physical classes for UG and PG programmes, the respective colleges should furnish details on the preparations with the Joint Director of Collegiate Education and seek permission to start the classes from September 15. The para-medical nursing colleges should quarantine their students for seven days and conduct RT-PCR tests after seven days before commencing the classes.