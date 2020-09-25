PIL against nomination of AHV as MLC

A Mysuru-based advocate has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru, against Assistant Chief Electoral Officer and Under Secretary of the State Government, in connection with the nomination of A H Vishwanath as Member of Legislative Council (MLC), under writers’ quota.

Advocate and auditor N R Ravichandregowda has filed the PIL, on September 18, citing a Supreme Court order, stating that the nomination is a violation of the order. “A divisional bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice A S Oka, has directed issuance of notice to the state government, as well as Vishwanath. Advocate Chandrakanth R Goulay is representing me, in the court,” he said.

Ravichandregowda, also state spokesperson of JD(S) said that as per the Supreme Court order, issued on November 13, 2019, a member disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution shall be subject to sanctions provided under Articles 75(1B), 164(1B) and 361B of the Constitution, which provides for a bar from being appointed as a minister or from holding any remunerative political post from the date of disqualification till the date on which the term of his office would expire or if he is re-elected, whichever is earlier.

“The other disqualified MLAs were re-elected as per the SC orders. However, the nomination of Vishwanath is a case of contempt of court, as it is a violation of the SC order,” Ravichandregowda said. Vishwanath was not available for a comment.