PIL challenges withdrawal of criminal cases against politicos

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the state government, Director General and Inspector General of Police and director of prosecution in connection with a PIL filed challenging the cabinet approval for withdrawal of 570 criminal cases against MLAs, ministers and party workers.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, directed the government to file a statement of objections, including the provisions under the law to withdraw cases.

The petition is filed by Bengaluru city-based advocate Sudha Katwa.

The petitioner stated that between August 8, 2014, and May 5, 2020, the government has issued orders withdrawing cases.

According to the petitioner, this action of the state government amounts to misuse of powers under section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). She also said that the government has also withheld information about the cases withdrawn.