Pilikula Biological Park at Moodushedde gets two striped Hyenas, two Indian gaurs and four black swans

Pilikula Biological Park at Moodushedde have received two striped Hyenas, calf of two Indian gaurs and four black swans, under animal exchange programme with Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.

With arrival of calf of two Indian gaurs, the number of Indian Gaurs has increased to four at the Park, informed H J Jayaprakash Bhandary, Director of the Park. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) approved the animal exchange programme. In return, park authorities sent the two three-year old Royal Bengal Tigers, four King Cobras and two Lesser Whistling Ducks to Mysuru, Bhandary said.

Black swans are already available for public view. While the striped hyenas will be shifted to its enclosure for public viewing after ascertaining that they have adjusted to the environment. The Park will get White and grey Rhea birds, two Swamp Deers, Oriental darter and White Tiger shortly from various Zoos of India, Bhandary added.