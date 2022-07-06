Pilot programme for menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls launched in Chamarajanagar

A menstrual cup is a healthier, cleaner and environment-friendly alternative to hygiene during menses. Keeping this in mind, the ‘Maitri’ menstrual cup was introduced on a pilot basis among adolescent girls at Biligiri Rangana Betta (B R Hills), in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

Health minister Dr K Sudhakar and housing minister V Somanna, along with actor Amrita Iyengar and cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy—both ambassadors of the scheme—launched the project by distributing the menstrual cups among the girls at an event organised at the Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra.

“The scheme was announced by the government during the budget presentation, with an objective to distribute it free of cost to all adolescent girls. The scheme is being launched on a pilot basis in Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada districts. There are plans to extend it to other districts,” Sudhakar said.