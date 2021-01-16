Pinjrapole, house for cattle, ready to take up bigger responsibilities

The century-old Mysore Pinjrapole Society, which has sheltered over 4,000 rescued cattle has a capacity to shelter a total of 10,000 cattle at a time. However, its management claims to take up bigger responsibilities, in the wake of the debates on the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, which is pending before the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Chairman of Pinjrapole P Umedraj Singhvi said, “We have a capacity to shelter 10,000 cattle, at present, in two of our facilities. One is nearly a century-old 63 acre facility at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The other is a 40 acre facility, started in 2015, at Udbur Gate on HD Kote Road in Mysuru district. But, we have an urge and also expertise to shelter even one lakh cattle, if the government provides us land, funds, fodder and water.”

Singhvi said, “There are 65 houses on the premises of Pinjrapole and at present, 42 families of the workers have occupied them. From these families, nearly 100 people are taking care of the cattle and other animals. There are also horses, goats and sheep in small numbers.”

“The workers are provided free electricity, gobar gas and tap water. They are also provided ration and milk with 50% subsidy. Besides, Pinjrapole members and other Jain community donors sponsor the education of the children of these workers. The families are also provided clothes and other needs by donors,” he said.

Vice-chairman of Pinjrapole B Hansraj Pagariya said, “Mysore Pinjrapole Society is probably the first of its kind in India, when it was started in the 1920s. In the financial year, we received a total of 3,578 cattle, in 2019-20, it was 3,616 and in 2020, from January to December, it was 3,809 cattle.”

“The division of buffaloes was 1,373, 1,438 and 1,575 respectively. We need a total of 40 tonne of hay or dry grass and 75 tonne of green grass daily, at present. For cows, we feed 12 kg hay and 25 kg green grass, for calves four kg hay and 8 kg green grass. For buffaloes, we feed 16 kg hay and 35 kg green grass, calves are fed 10 kg hay and 15 kg green grass. Besides, we feed other fodder,” he said.

“Most of the cattle received at Pinjrapole are the ones rescued by the police and other government agencies, from persons transporting them, mostly to slaughter houses, from across Karnataka. Almost 99% of the cattle are taken care of, till their end, and buried on the premises of Pinjrapole. In some cases, if the cattle are stolen and transported, the court orders their release and handing over to their owners,” Pagariya said.

“Mysore Pinjrapole Society spends Rs 9 crore on an average per year. The state government provides some funds. We received Rs 13.57 lakh in 2018-19, we are yet to get funds for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Among three of our veterinary doctors, one is a government veterinarian. The shelter is mostly dependent on donations, almost 90% of it coming from Jain community people,” he said.

Pagariya said, “The Pinjrapole was granted lands by then maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and was registered in 1938, but it has existed in the late 1920s itself, as there is a mention of it in the book ‘Mysore City’, by Constance E Parsons, published by Humphery Milford, in 1930.”

“Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who used to walk near the Chamundi Hill, once saw an Englishwoman tending to an ailing cow. Then, he spoke to her and realised the need for a facility to shelter and feed stray and ailing animals. Thus, he granted the lands and declared that it be used to shelter and to care for cattle and other animals. Over the years, Jains were involved in charity and management of Pinjrapole,” he said.

Secretary of Pinjrapole P Mahaveer Chand Sankala said, “The members and office-bearers do not spend anything from Pinjrapole funds. For all expenses, from travel to raise funds to attending meeting on the Pinjrapole premises, they spend from their personal funds.”

“They even bring their own tea and biscuits. Election to the committee is held once in two years. Till 2007, there were no elections. Seniors in the society used to lead the organisation. Now, to delegate responsibilities to youngsters and to involve all members, elections were introduced,” he said.

Sankala said, “A floor cleaning product, ark (cow urine) and a pain killer balm are manufactured at Pinjrapole. They are sold at cost price to those who visit the premises.”