Plan to ban private medical shops within 100 meter of government hospitals

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government is mulling over not to give permission for opening of private medical shops within a 100-metre radius of government hospitals in urban areas and 200-metre radius in rural areas.

"The issue has already been discussed. An order in this regard will be issued shortly," the minister said. The decision does not apply to already existing medical shops.

He said, "Economic activities have been affected due to covid-19 pandemic. The mobilisation of income is a challenging task. In such a scenario, hike in power tariff was unavoidable," he reacted.

The ban on firecrackers was not taken in the last minute. Whether the manufacturers and traders were not aware that crackers are harmful? he asked.