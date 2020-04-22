‘Plan to increase farm loan disbursal amount’

The government has planned to increase the loan disbursal amount of farmers, through cooperative societies, which was Rs 13,000 crore last year, said Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar.

The minister was on Chamarajanagar district tour on Wednesday, visiting several Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yards, interacting with the farmers, followed with meetings with the officials.

Addressing media persons here, Somashekar said several meetings have been held with the department officials on the renewal of old loans and also on disbursing new loans to the farmers. Discussions will be held with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) and ensure that the farmers are benefitted, he said.

Media has been reporting that the private financiers and finance companies have been exerting pressure and seizing vehicles for default in repayment of loans. They have been clearly told not to create trouble for three months, the minister said.

The farmers have complained that it has become difficult for them to transport their produce to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). They should not be inconvenienced for any reason. They can sell their produce wherever they want, the minister clarified.

The Union government has given approval to purchase one lakh metric tonne of tur dal, under minimum support price of Rs 6,100 per quintal, from the farmers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will soon announce a decision on relaxing the lockdown in nine districts in the state, including Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga, which have not recorded any Covid-19 cases so far.

To a query, he said, though the government is facing huge loss, it has no idea of lifting the ban on liquor sale and it will continue till May 3.

Reacting to the Padarayanapura incident in Bengaluru, the minister criticised the statements of MLA M Z Zaheer Ahmed Khan.

“It is not right to involve in goondaism. The people should cooperate with the government and health department to keep the pandemic under control,” he said.

Asha workers, doctors and policemen are rendering selfless service. Such incidents will not allow them to concentrate on their work. A probe is being conducted and the guilty would be punished,” he said.