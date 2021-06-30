Plan to sterilise 1,000 dogs this year in Hassan

In an effort to curb the stray dog menace in the city limits, Hassan City Municipal Council will allocate Rs 950 to capture and sterilise each dog, said CMC commissioner Krishnamurthy.

With the stray dog menace going out of control in the city, the authorities have decided to sterilise the dogs on priority. The CMC has received several complaints from the public in this regard.

There are thousands of dogs in the city limits. But, only around 400 dogs have been captured from 2018, he said.

As the stray dog menace has gone out of control, the CMC has set a target to capture and sterilise around 1,000 dogs this year, he said.

The dogs would be taken care for six months after sterilisation, before releasing it, as per the directions of the Animal Husbandry department, he said.