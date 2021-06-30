Plan to sterilise 1,000 dogs this year in Hassan

Plan to sterilise 1,000 dogs this year in Hassan

With the stray dog menace going out of control in the city, the authorities have decided to sterilise the dogs on priority

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jun 30 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 14:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In an effort to curb the stray dog menace in the city limits, Hassan City Municipal Council will allocate Rs 950 to capture and sterilise each dog, said CMC commissioner Krishnamurthy.

With the stray dog menace going out of control in the city, the authorities have decided to sterilise the dogs on priority. The CMC has received several complaints from the public in this regard.

There are thousands of dogs in the city limits. But, only around 400 dogs have been captured from 2018, he said.

As the stray dog menace has gone out of control, the CMC has set a target to capture and sterilise around 1,000 dogs this year, he said.

The dogs would be taken care for six months after sterilisation, before releasing it, as per the directions of the Animal Husbandry department, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dogs
Hassan
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 