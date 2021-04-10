Plans afoot for Mysuru Biennale on lines of Kochi-Muziris

In order to invoke a historic cosmopolitan legacy of Mysuru, the district administration has planned Mysuru Biennale, an expo set in spaces in the city, on the lines of Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

While interacting with journalists at Mysuru District Journalists' Association (MDJA) here, on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that the concept Mysuru Biennale is still under planning stage. Mysuru has a lot of heritage, history and biennale would attract more tourists.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an international exhibition of contemporary art held in the city of Kochi in Kerala. The exhibition is set in spaces across Kochi, with shows being held in existing galleries, halls and site-specific installations in public spaces, heritage buildings and disused structures.

The DC said that in Kochi, artists exhibit artworks at an old shipping town and biennale will be held twice a year and now, the place is attracting a large crowd. “We are planning to establish similar biennale in Mysuru by linking heritage places. We have identified 12 heritage structures, including structures at University of Mysore, old DC office. The tourists flow is high in Mysuru and biennale will attract more tourists,” she said.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is the largest art exhibition in the country and the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation with support from the Kerala government.