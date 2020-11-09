Plans to shift Sandalwood Museum to Palace

Plans to shift Sandalwood Musuem to Mysuru Palace

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 09 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 22:41 ist
District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar at sandalwood museum at Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru on Monday. Deputy Conservator of Forests K C Prashant is seen. DH PHOTO

The Sandalwood Museum at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram of Mysuru, is likely to be shifted to Mysuru Palace premises, for better reach to tourists.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, who visited the museum, at Aranya Bhavan, Forest office, said, "It is planned to shift the museum to Mysuru Palace where thousands of people visit every day."

The minister said that he held a discussion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on inauguration of the museum at Aranya Bhavan. "The CM has agreed to inaugurate the museum during his visit to Mysuru on November 24 or 25. The space reserved for the museum at Aranya Bhavan is small. Thus, we plan to shift it to the Palace premises. It will help both the Forest department as well as tourists," he said.

"The tourists can enjoy the museum along with the Palace and the Forest department can generate more revenue. I will discuss the matter with Forest Minister Anand Singh and Chief Secretary over shifting of the museum. The authorities concerned can discuss the issue with the Palace Board authorities, seeking space," Somashekar said.

"The museum aims to encourage farmers to cultivate sandalwood. The farmers as well as the general public can get extensive knowledge and information about cultivation, market and benefits of sandalwood. Sandalwood has great demand and farmers can earn good income," he said.

Earlier, the minister held a discussion with the Forest department officials and asked them to take measures to create awareness about sandalwood cultivation. The officials explained about the benefits and measures taken to promote sandalwood. The minister inspected the sandalwood logs, stored in the Forest office.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H V Rajeev, Additional Principal Chief Conservator Jagat Ram, Deputy Conservators of Forest K C Prashanth and M G Alexander were present.   

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sandalwood Museum
Mysuru
Mysuru Palace
Karnataka
S T Somashekar

What's Brewing

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 