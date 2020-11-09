Plans to shift Sandalwood Musuem to Mysuru Palace

The Sandalwood Museum at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram of Mysuru, is likely to be shifted to Mysuru Palace premises, for better reach to tourists.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, who visited the museum, at Aranya Bhavan, Forest office, said, "It is planned to shift the museum to Mysuru Palace where thousands of people visit every day."

The minister said that he held a discussion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on inauguration of the museum at Aranya Bhavan. "The CM has agreed to inaugurate the museum during his visit to Mysuru on November 24 or 25. The space reserved for the museum at Aranya Bhavan is small. Thus, we plan to shift it to the Palace premises. It will help both the Forest department as well as tourists," he said.

"The tourists can enjoy the museum along with the Palace and the Forest department can generate more revenue. I will discuss the matter with Forest Minister Anand Singh and Chief Secretary over shifting of the museum. The authorities concerned can discuss the issue with the Palace Board authorities, seeking space," Somashekar said.

"The museum aims to encourage farmers to cultivate sandalwood. The farmers as well as the general public can get extensive knowledge and information about cultivation, market and benefits of sandalwood. Sandalwood has great demand and farmers can earn good income," he said.

Earlier, the minister held a discussion with the Forest department officials and asked them to take measures to create awareness about sandalwood cultivation. The officials explained about the benefits and measures taken to promote sandalwood. The minister inspected the sandalwood logs, stored in the Forest office.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H V Rajeev, Additional Principal Chief Conservator Jagat Ram, Deputy Conservators of Forest K C Prashanth and M G Alexander were present.