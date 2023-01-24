Plantation worker tests positive for KFD in Karnataka

Plantation worker tests positive for KFD in Karnataka

The plantation worker had gone to work in Jogimakki in Koppa taluk and had developed fever and tiredness

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 01:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 27-year-old plantation worker has tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) at Halasoor near Balehonnur in the district.

The plantation worker had gone to work in Jogimakki in Koppa taluk and had developed fever and tiredness. Later, he underwent treatment at a government hospital in Thirthahalli. The test report received on January 21 confirmed KFD. The youth has been discharged after treatment, said  District Surveillance Officer Dr H K Manjunath.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Kyasanur Forest Disease
KFD

