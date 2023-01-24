Plantation worker tests positive for KFD in Karnataka

A 27-year-old plantation worker has tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) at Halasoor near Balehonnur in the district.

The plantation worker had gone to work in Jogimakki in Koppa taluk and had developed fever and tiredness. Later, he underwent treatment at a government hospital in Thirthahalli. The test report received on January 21 confirmed KFD. The youth has been discharged after treatment, said District Surveillance Officer Dr H K Manjunath.