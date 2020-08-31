Plasma therapy successful in Chamarajanagar

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  Aug 31 2020
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 01:23 ist
Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that the plasma therapy for the Covid-19 patients has been successful in the district. Addressing through the Facebook live, the DC said, “Four Covid patients, who were in a critical condition were given plasma therapy and all of them have recovered. The expert doctors in the Covid hospital have been successful in treating the patients.”

A 38-year-old man, serving the Revenue department tested positive for Covid and was suffering from hypertension. He was critical even after 17 days of treatment. Finally, with the permission of his family members, he was provided plasma therapy. He has recovered and is being discharged on Tuesday.

A woman aged 48 years and two men aged 44 and 28, too were provided plasma therapy. They too are recovering well and would be discharged soon, Ravi said.

 

