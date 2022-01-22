Plastic Park in Ganjimutt gets final approval from Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has given final approval for the setting up of a plastic park at Ganjimutt in Dakshina Kannada.

A tweet from Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that the project will be implemented by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated by KIADB with a total project cost of Rs 6277 lakh including a Central grant of Rs 3138.775 lakh.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the proposed plastic park will come up on 104-acre land and will help in generating employment.

In fact, the plastic park to Mangaluru was announced when Ananth Kumar was the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers way back in 2015. As a Minister, D V Sadananda Gowda had given in-principle approval for the Plastic Park in January 2021 and had directed the department of commerce and industry of Karnataka to submit a detailed project report on the same.

The park will have an ecosystem with state of the art infrastructure building and enabling common facilities to consolidate and synergise the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry, Gowda had said while giving the approval.

According to sources in MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited), the Plastic Park will provide employment to hundreds of unemployed youth. The Polypropelene unit in MRPL would supply raw plastic to units located in Plastic and Polymer park in Ganjimutt.

Presently MRPL’s raw plastic is being sent to Gujarat and Maharashtra. The plastic park will not only utilise raw plastic but also will be saving on transportation costs. Sources told DH that over 32 companies had registered with the department on setting up units in Plastic park. Even entrepreneurs from other districts had evinced keen interest in setting up plants in Plastic parks, sources added.

In a letter to Dr N Shivashankara, Chief Executive officer of KIADB, Under Secretary to Government of India Dharam Vir said that scheme steering committee constituted under the Scheme for setting up plastic park has approved Rs 240.70 lakh for site development and constructing retaining walls, Rs 695.88 lakh for the development of roads and drains, Rs 418.44 lakh for water supply, Rs 599.99 lakh for developing sewerage system, Rs 18 lakh for solid waste management, Rs 984 lakh for power supply, Rs 25 lakh for telecom and IT infrastructure. The remaining amount is for export building, admin building, plant, equipment, warehouse facility, and so on.

The letter further said that the SPV will complete the setting up of the plastic park within the timeframe provided in the scheme guidelines unless an extension has been accorded by the department of chemicals and petrochemicals. In case the project is not started within a responsible period of time from the date of sanctions, the scheme steering committee may withdraw the sanction so that the limited resources available under the scheme could be re-allocated to other deserving projects.

