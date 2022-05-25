'Platform for PM's visit was laid since 2015 International Yoga Day celebrations'

Yoga Federation of Mysuru (YFM) President D Srihari said the preparations started for the ensuing International Yoga Day (IYD) celebration, from the day when the IYD celebrations concluded last year.

In an interaction with media persons, Srihari, also founder of the GSS Yoga Foundation, said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend the IYD celebration in Mysuru, this year, making it the main event, the platform was being laid for it since 2015 IYD celebrations.

He said as Mysuru was the cradle of Yoga, giving legends like T Krishnamacharya, B K S Iyengar and K Pattabhi Jois, Mysureans hoped that the prime minister would take part in the IYD celebrations here, since it became an international event in 2015. However, it takes a lot of effort to have the prim minister himself to lead the event, he added.

2 lakh participants

Srihari said the YFM was dissolved immediately after the celebration of IYD last year and new office-bearers were selected immediately to prepare for this year’s celebration.

‘’This year, we plan to involve two lakh Yoga practitioners on the Race Course, along with the PM. The Central teams have to finalise the venue, in view of the security of the PM. If the Central teams cannot allow so many people on the venue or want to change the venue, a Plan B is ready. All educational institutions will have their students perform Yoga as per the protocol, to coincide with the PM’s event in Mysuru,” he said.

It has to be noted that Mysuru created a Guinness record in 2017, when 55,506 participants performed Yoga on the Race Course, a single venue. It increased to 60,000 in 2018 and 72,000 in 2019.

Ladakh’s loss

K Raghavendra Pai, member of the Yoga Certification Board of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, said that Ladakh was supposed to be the venue of the main event in 2020 and also 2021, but they could not be held due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“This year also, Ladakh was a choice, along with Mysuru. Finally, the PM selected Mysuru,” he said.

Shashi Kumar of Pathanjali said that besides the GSS Foundation and his own Pathanjali organisation, Sathyanarayana of the SPYSS Yoga, Ganesh Kumar of the Yoga Sports Foundation, and B P Murthy of the Mysuru Yoga Federation were the key members of YFM.

“YFM is the operational wing for the event, while it will be a programme of the Union Ayush Ministry, Karnataka government and Mysuru district administration,” he said.

Rehearsals

Ganesh Kumar said that Yoga trainers were being trained as a part of the protocol, since the past one-and-a-half months. “The trainers, in turn, train school teachers, students and common people. Every week, trial sessions are being conducted at different venues. Only a few more weeks are left for the main event. So, rehearsals are underway, to make it a foolproof event,” he said.