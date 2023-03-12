PM Modi gets rousing response during roadshow in Mandya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing reception by thousands of BJP workers and supporters lined up on either side of the 1.8 km stretch Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway in the city on Sunday.

The roadshow started at the inspection bungalow and culminated at Nanda talkies.

The slogans Modi...Modi rent the air. The prime minister was waving enthusiastically at the crowd throughout the roadshow. At a few places people showered flower petals as his motorcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Narendra Modi reached the helipad at PES college stadium in Mandya at 11.30 am. The roadshow started at 11.40 and he completed the 1.8-km roadshow in 20 minutes. Later, the vehicle entered the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Amaravathi hotel.

Modi walked for 50 metres on the red carpet launching the expressway. Around 50 folk troupes performed on the other side of the highway. He waved at the folk artistes and greeted them. He later participated in the public programme organised at Gejjalagere near Maddur taluk at 12.15 pm.

The police had beefed up security across the city in the wake of Modi’s roadshow. Barricades were erected on either side of the road. As a result, the students appearing for the entrance exam for residential school at Municipal School were affected.

This resulted in a quarrel between the parents and the police. They demanded the police remove the barricades. However, an alternative arrangement was made for the students to enter the examination centre via district stadium.

The rail passengers were also inconvenienced as they were not allowed on the highway. However, the route was cleared after the roadshow.