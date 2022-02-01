PM Modi may visit Shivamogga in April

The PMO has sought details from the district administration on which gram panchayat could be selected in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 01 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 23:10 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

If things go as planned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Panchayat Raj Diwas programme to be held in a village in Shivamogga district on April 24.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought details from the district administration on which gram panchayat could be selected in Shivamogga district if the prime minister decides to celebrate Panchayat Raj Day in Karnataka.

Following a request by the PMO, the district administration and Zilla Panchayat officials held a meeting on selecting either Kommanal or Holalur near Shivamogga. Sources said Holalur on Honnali Road is the most suitable place for safety reasons. Besides, Holalur gram panchayat stands first in Karnataka in waste management. So, this village may be finalised for Modi's visit.

Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani said, the National Panchayat Raj Day is being celebrated from 2010 in the country. The prime minister has been taking part in one gram panchayat every year. This time, he is expected to visit Karnataka. So, details have been sought. The PMO will take a final call on the event, he added.

