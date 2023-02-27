PM Modi to release 13th tranche under PM-Kisan funds in Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th tranche of financial benefit to farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) scheme, in Belagavi on Monday.
"A total of more than Rs. 16,800 crores will be transferred directly in the accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the scheme," said a statement.
Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje will be present.
The event is expected to draw an impressive attendance of over one lakh attendees, comprising PM-KISAN and Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries.
The 11th and 12th instalments under the scheme were released in May and October last year.
