PM Modi to release 13th tranche under PM-Kisan funds in Belagavi

PM Modi to release fresh PM-Kisan funds in Belagavi

The 11th and 12th instalments under the scheme were released in May and October last year

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 27 2023, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 10:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th tranche of financial benefit to farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) scheme, in Belagavi on Monday.

"A total of more than Rs. 16,800 crores will be transferred directly in the accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the scheme," said a statement.

PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and launch development projects in Karnataka on February 27

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje will be present.

The event is expected to draw an impressive attendance of over one lakh attendees, comprising PM-KISAN and Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries.

