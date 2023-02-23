PM Modi to release fresh tranche of Kisan Samman funds in Belagavi

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would release fresh tranche (13th instalment) of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the beneficiary-farmers here on February 27, which coincides with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's birthday.

After reviewing the preparations for the PM Modi's programme at Malinicity off B S Yediyurappa Road, Karandlaje said, "The Prime Minister will inaugurate the renovated high tech railway station. He will then release the fresh installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi into farmers' accounts.

The prime minister had released the previous tranche of Rs 22,000 crore to farmers' accounts from Delhi last October. So far, Rs 2.70 lakh crore funds have been released into the 14 crore accounts of the beneficiary-farmers," the union minister added.