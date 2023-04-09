PM Modi visits Bandipur Tiger Reserve, goes on 'safari'

PM Modi reached Mysuru late Saturday to take part in the programme to mark 50 years of Project Tiger here on Sunday

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Apr 09 2023, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 08:58 ist
He will also be visiting Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and went on a wildlife safari. 

PM Modi reached Mysuru late Saturday to take part in the programme to mark 50 years of Project Tiger here on Sunday. He left Mysuru at 7 am by helicopter and reached Bandipur at 7.20 am at a helipad near Melukamanahalli. He will return to Mysuru for the Project Tiger programme and will also release 'Tiger Estimation Report of 2022' at the KSOU convocation hall. 

He will also visit Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and interact with Bomman-Bellie couple of the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers.

Karnataka
Narendra Modi
bandipur tiger reserve

