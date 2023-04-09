PM Modi visits Bandipur Tiger Reserve, goes on 'safari'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and went on a wildlife safari.
PM Modi reached Mysuru late Saturday to take part in the programme to mark 50 years of Project Tiger here on Sunday. He left Mysuru at 7 am by helicopter and reached Bandipur at 7.20 am at a helipad near Melukamanahalli. He will return to Mysuru for the Project Tiger programme and will also release 'Tiger Estimation Report of 2022' at the KSOU convocation hall.
He will also visit Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and interact with Bomman-Bellie couple of the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IPL 2023 | Defeating T20's own purpose
Poor sleep quality affecting heart health of young
Denotified tribes: Strangers in their own land
Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature
Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story
Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public
What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?
Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars
Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'
Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles