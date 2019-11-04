PM to inaugurate iPhone factory near Kolar in December

Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate iPhone factory at Narasapur in December.
"The company has been asked to give top priority to local residents while conducting recruitment," he said. The MP was speaking after dedicating a bus stand at Kamasamudra in Kolar taluk.
