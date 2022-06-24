PMO replies to contractors' body on kickback charge

The Prime Minister’s office has responded to the letter written by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association about the complaint alleging 40% commission in awarding contracts for development projects, the Association president D Kempanna said here on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating Mysuru District Contractors’ Association.

“The Association received the response two days ago. The PMO has assured to send a representative within 10 days for a report to address the problems,” he said.

The Association had alleged that the contractors had to pay 40% commission to ministers, leaders and MLAs in the government for the projects.

He added,”People blame the contractors for poor quality work. They are not aware of corruption at every level while executing projects. As I had seen all this, I wrote letters twice to the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa seeking action, but there was no response. Hence, I wrote to the PMO, which finally responded.”

The state government had responded to the Association’s demand of scrapping the package system while awarding contracts and release of dues based on seniority. A petition to scrap the package system is pending before the High Court, he said.