PMO responds to a complaint on quarrying at KRS

The Prime Minister's office has responded to an e-mail sent by a BJP worker C T Manjunath alleging quarrying activities around the popular Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. Responding to the mail, the PMO has directed the authorities to conduct a probe and submit a report.

Manjunath had sent a mail to the Prime Minister's office on January 24, claiming that the KRS dam is under threat due to the quarrying activities around it. He had also cited that the State Natural Disaster Management Centre has issued a report banning quarrying around the 20-km radius of the dam. The mining activity should be banned, he stressed.

Responding to the complaint, the PM's Office has directed the Central Water Commission, Principal Secretary of the Water Resources department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report. It has also directed the CM's office and the Mines and Geology department to conduct a probe.