PMO responds to complaint on quarrying around KRS Dam

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has responded to an e-mail sent by C T Manjunath, a BJP worker, alleging quarrying activities around the popular Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in the district and has directed the authorities to conduct a probe and submit a report.

Manjunath had sent a mail to the PMO on January 24 claiming that the KRS dam is under threat due to the quarrying activities around it.

He had also cited the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre’s report recommending a ban on quarrying within 20 km radius of the dam.The mining activity should be banned, he stressed.

Responding to the complaint, the PMO has directed the Central Water Commission, principal secretary of the water resources department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report. It has also directed the chief minister’s office and the mines and geology department to conduct a probe.