PM's Mandya event still being planned: CM Bommai

On the corruption case against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, Bommai said that the Lokayukta was free to do whatever it can under law

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 06 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 06:50 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Mandya on March 12 had not been finalised.

"It's still in the planning stage. We're in constant touch with PMO. After thorough planning, we will finalise," he said. Modi is slated to visit Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12.

On Modi's SPG not approving a roadshow in Maddur, Bommai said, "We'll see. The SPG is assessing. We're also assessing. After talking to PMO, we will finalise."

On the corruption case against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, Bommai said that the Lokayukta was free to do whatever it can under law. "There's nothing stopping them," he added.

