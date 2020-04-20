Poaching on the rise on Bandipur forest fringe

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which usually witnesses surge in wildfire incidents during summer, has seen a rise in poaching activities this year.

Around nine persons were arrested in connection with two poaching cases reported over the last three weeks (wild cat poaching on March 31 and transporting of deer meat (venison) on April 17). This proved that the network, involved in poaching and selling animal meat has turned active on the fringes of the forest.

Ten temporary workers, employed by the Forest department as fire watchers, were found involved in the crime, that has shocked the department.

Tiger Project Director T Balachandra said, "Trusting locals, we provided them jobs. But, they have deceived the department. How can we trust them in future? Incidents of laying snare to trap boars and the use of country rifles to hunt deer, rabbits and cats were rare. Continued poaching was never reported before."

Lockdown connection

The existing lockdown might also be one of the causes. Miscreants might have thought that poaching may go unnoticed, as there is no movement of people. But, the department is alert, and has traced two incidents, so far, he said.

The price of mutton has increased to Rs 700 per kg in the market. If deer is hunted and sold in the market, they can get around Rs 300 per kg. This might have spurred them on, he said.

We were concentrating on wildfire incidents. Now, all steps would be taken to stop poaching in the region, Balachandra said.

Country rifles

Country rifles are easily available at a few villages like Kodahalli, Annurukeri, Haggadahalli, Bannitalapura, Bheemanabeedu and Kotekere around Bandipur. The recently arrested seven persons are from Haggadahalla village, two others are from Kodahalli.

The rifles are made at Kodahalli. This has been brought to the notice of the police department, he added.

Poaching is reported on abandoned lands on forest borders. The department personnel, who are moving inside the forest, will have to intensify patrolling at borders, to check poaching, opined environmentalist Shashikumar.