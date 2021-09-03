Poaching: One injured in firing, arrested in Mandya village

The forest department personnel opened fire against four suspects, allegedly involved in poaching at Cauvery Wildlife Range at Halagur, Mandya district, in the wee hours of Friday. While one injured has been arrested, three others escaped.

Venkatesh, who sustained bullet injuries, is arrested. He is being treated at the district hospital in Mandya. Manu, Shekar and Theertha are the other three, who escaped in the cover of darkness.

According to the department sources, the poachers had killed two deer with a country rifle at around 3 am. Hearing the sound of gunshots, the locals alerted the forest department. The forest guards on night patrol rushed to the spot and surrounded the suspects.

The poachers tried to escape and opened fire. The guards retaliated and countered them. Venkatesh received bullet injuries and has been arrested. A team has been constituted to nab the other three accused, the officials said.

Assistant conservator of forest Mahadevaswamy, DySP Lakshmi Narayan Prasad, sub-inspector Maruthi Thimmannavar visited the spot.