Poet-scribe duo held for anti-NRC remarks

The Gangavathi rural police on Tuesday arrested poet Siraj Bisaralli and journalist Rajabhakshi for reading a poem with critical comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the Anegundi Utsav and circulating the same on social media.

Bisaralli and Rajabhakshi were at large ever since the police registered cases against them based on a complaint by a BJP Youth Morcha leader.

They landed in the police when they had come to the court seeking anticipatory bail.

As the court rejected the bail plea on technical ground, the police requested their custody for further interrogation. The judge remanded the duo in police custody.

The hearing on the case will resume on Wednesday.